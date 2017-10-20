I'll Never Name The Celebrity Who Raped Me: Katie Price

Television personality Katie Price says she will never reveal the identity of the celebrity who raped her.The 39-year-old revealed in 2009 that she was sexually assaulted by a well-known person, but says she will not name the guy who committed the crime because she doesn't want the "drama", reports thesun.co.uk."I was raped by a celebrity but no, I'll never name him, I just don't want the drama. I don't even know if he knows that I've spoken about him, I doubt he does," Price said.Katie also shared her opinion on the multiple sexual assault accusations made on Harvey Weinstein."I don't know much about the Harvey Weinstein case, but he'll go down for it," she said.