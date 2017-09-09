I'm a Bit Conscious About Launching Karan: Sunny Deol
Sunny Deol will be launching his son in his directorial film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and he feels it's a big responsibility for a father to launch his son.
Image: Twitter/Karan Deol
Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol says he realises that launching his son Karan Deol is a "huge task" and he is fully aware of the responsibility.
Sunny, 60, has begun work on his next directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks Karan's debut in Bollywood. "My father did not direct me. It is a huge task since it is Karan's first film, I want to give my best to it. I am a bit conscious as I am launching him," says Sunny Deol.
The Singh Saab the Great actor believes in letting his son discover things as an actor on his own. "I don't give him any advice. He has to be honest with his profession and craft of acting, work hard and enjoy what he does," he says.
When asked about star kids being subjected to excessive scrutiny, Sunny says the upcoming actor will deal with it when it is time. "He (Karan) will tackle it when the time comes. Let him have some breathing space. It is too early to talk about him. We are working around the film and the work is going on well. We have not thought about the release date yet," the actor says.
Sunny will be seen next in Poster Boys, releasing tomorrow.
Sunny, 60, has begun work on his next directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which marks Karan's debut in Bollywood. "My father did not direct me. It is a huge task since it is Karan's first film, I want to give my best to it. I am a bit conscious as I am launching him," says Sunny Deol.
The Singh Saab the Great actor believes in letting his son discover things as an actor on his own. "I don't give him any advice. He has to be honest with his profession and craft of acting, work hard and enjoy what he does," he says.
When asked about star kids being subjected to excessive scrutiny, Sunny says the upcoming actor will deal with it when it is time. "He (Karan) will tackle it when the time comes. Let him have some breathing space. It is too early to talk about him. We are working around the film and the work is going on well. We have not thought about the release date yet," the actor says.
Sunny will be seen next in Poster Boys, releasing tomorrow.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Backs Himself to Play 10 More Years
- Analysis - Top 10 Cars Sold in August 2017 - Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Vitara Brezza & More
- Farah Khan Reacts To Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan Row
- Poster Boys Movie Review: An Assault on the Senses
- IT Review: Well Crafted Yet Ineffective Remake of Stephen King's Classic