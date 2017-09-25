I'm a Straightforward Person; Always Speak My Mind: Richa Chadha

: Actress Richa Chadha wonders why people assume she is angry by nature, and says she is only a straight-forward person who speaks her mind.Richa interacted with media persons here on Saturday during the on-location shoot of her upcoming film Jia Aur Jia.Asked why she often lands up having arguments with the media, Richa said: "I don't get angry. I am a straight-forward person and I always speak my mind, but I feel media is no less either."Since I am a straight forward person, people often assume that I am angry by nature especially when you play a character like Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey, who is very outspoken. So, it makes a certain kind of image of an actor, but I am not like that."Clarifying her stand, Richa said: "I feel image is not self-made. It's not my problem that people don't remember me for films like Masaan, but they only remember me for film like Fukrey. I have done both kind of films, so audience sees you in a certain kind of image and identify you with that kind of image only."If they don't want to remember me in other kinds of role then I can't do much about that. So there is no conscious strategy with that. If a film comes my way and I like the subject, then I do that film."The team of Jia Aur Jia has decided to revamp an old Hindi song Jia ho... Jia oh Jia kuch bol do from the 1961 film Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, starring Dev Anand and Asha Parekh. The old classic was originally sung by Mohammed Rafi.The new version of the song is composed by Nisschal Zaveri and is sung by Jyotika Tangri. It will also have bits from the original Rafi version as well.Richa said: "It's the remix of the old song and we are dancing in it. The subject of the film is living life to its fullest. It's a slice-of-life film so the song is also peppy, happy and energetic."Jia Aur Jia is produced by Mirza N Askari and is presented by Blue Fox Motion pictures Pvt Ltd. Directed by Howard Rosemeyer, it will release on October 27.