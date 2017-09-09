I'm An Authority On Selfies, Says Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh says that he takes about a dozen selfies per day that might turn to 50-100 on special days.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Bollywood star Ranveer Singh says he takes about two dozen selfies a day and considers himself an "authority" on it.
Ranveer, who has been busy with his shooting commitments, appeared at a media platform here on Thursday after a while for the launch of the Vivo V7+ mobile phone, which is powered by a 24MP selfie camera.
"I am so excited...I am coming in public after a really long time, as I was busy shooting for the film" said the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.
Impressed with the phone's features, Ranveer said: "Nowadays people can't wrap their head around how big social media has become, but it is the way the world is. In this sort of day and age with Instagram and Snapchat and other social media sites, the selfie has really become a big thing.
"I take on an average about two dozen selfies a day. Sometimes it goes to 50 to 100 and on days like this, I take hundreds or more. I am an authority on selfies, I can say that safely."
The Bajirao Mastani actor became the ambassador of the phone brand in 2016.
On the film front, Ranveer will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati.
Ranveer, who has been busy with his shooting commitments, appeared at a media platform here on Thursday after a while for the launch of the Vivo V7+ mobile phone, which is powered by a 24MP selfie camera.
"I am so excited...I am coming in public after a really long time, as I was busy shooting for the film" said the Dil Dhadakne Do actor.
Impressed with the phone's features, Ranveer said: "Nowadays people can't wrap their head around how big social media has become, but it is the way the world is. In this sort of day and age with Instagram and Snapchat and other social media sites, the selfie has really become a big thing.
"I take on an average about two dozen selfies a day. Sometimes it goes to 50 to 100 and on days like this, I take hundreds or more. I am an authority on selfies, I can say that safely."
The Bajirao Mastani actor became the ambassador of the phone brand in 2016.
On the film front, Ranveer will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama Padmavati.