GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

I'm An Awkward Person, Says Karen Gillan

Honestly, I'm Martha. I completely understand why I was cast in this role because I'm a pretty awkward person in general, Gillan told Virgin Atlantic's Vera Magazine.

IANS

Updated:November 1, 2017, 7:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I'm An Awkward Person, Says Karen Gillan
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actress Karen Gillan says she is a "pretty awkward person" in real life.

The 29-year-old portrays commando Ruby Roundhouse in forthcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but she says in real life she is more like her alter-ego's avatar Martha Schwartz, who is a shy bookworm, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Honestly, I'm Martha. I completely understand why I was cast in this role because I'm a pretty awkward person in general," Gillan told Virgin Atlantic's Vera Magazine.

"But I keep getting cast in these kick a** roles, so I just honestly feel like it's so close to my life," she added.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

‘Past Govts Ignored Sardar Patel’s Legacy’: PM Modi’s Veiled Attack on Cong

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES