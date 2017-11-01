I'm An Awkward Person, Says Karen Gillan

: Actress Karen Gillan says she is a "pretty awkward person" in real life.The 29-year-old portrays commando Ruby Roundhouse in forthcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but she says in real life she is more like her alter-ego's avatar Martha Schwartz, who is a shy bookworm, reports dailymail.co.uk."Honestly, I'm Martha. I completely understand why I was cast in this role because I'm a pretty awkward person in general," Gillan told Virgin Atlantic's Vera Magazine."But I keep getting cast in these kick a** roles, so I just honestly feel like it's so close to my life," she added.