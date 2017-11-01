I'm An Awkward Person, Says Karen Gillan
Honestly, I'm Martha. I completely understand why I was cast in this role because I'm a pretty awkward person in general, Gillan told Virgin Atlantic's Vera Magazine.
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actress Karen Gillan says she is a "pretty awkward person" in real life.
The 29-year-old portrays commando Ruby Roundhouse in forthcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but she says in real life she is more like her alter-ego's avatar Martha Schwartz, who is a shy bookworm, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"Honestly, I'm Martha. I completely understand why I was cast in this role because I'm a pretty awkward person in general," Gillan told Virgin Atlantic's Vera Magazine.
"But I keep getting cast in these kick a** roles, so I just honestly feel like it's so close to my life," she added.
The 29-year-old portrays commando Ruby Roundhouse in forthcoming film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, but she says in real life she is more like her alter-ego's avatar Martha Schwartz, who is a shy bookworm, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"Honestly, I'm Martha. I completely understand why I was cast in this role because I'm a pretty awkward person in general," Gillan told Virgin Atlantic's Vera Magazine.
"But I keep getting cast in these kick a** roles, so I just honestly feel like it's so close to my life," she added.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nokia 2 First Look Video: Check Out The New Budget Nokia Android Phone
- Kidambi Srikanth: Gopi Sir Believed in Me More Than Anybody Else
- Prabhas, Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan: Actors We'd Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Work With
- Munro Describes Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah as Best New Ball Bowlers
- Jasprit Bumrah is Top T20 Bowler in ICC Rankings