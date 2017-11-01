I'm Excited to Watch Aquaman With My Kids: Jason Momoa

: Actor Jason Momoa, who shot to fame as Khal Drogo of Game of Thrones, says he is excited about his standalone Aquaman movie as he wants to watch it with his children.The actor, who is married to Lisa Bonet and has two children, also admitted that he hasn't "made too many movies" that his children could watch."The cool thing about Aquaman is that it's an origin story, and where we start and where we end up is just going to be amazing. It really is a beautiful movie, and I feel really lucky to be part of it. James is fantastic to work with and what we shot down there in Australia was incredible," Momoa said in a statement.Talking about the film, Momoa said: "We've never seen an epic adventure under the ocean like this, and we haven't seen an undersea world like the one we're creating in the movie. I'm already excited to watch the movie with my children, and for other kids to see it."My son plays with Batman non-stop and it'll be cool to see what he thinks now that there are Aquaman action figures. I haven't made too many movies that my children have gotten to watch, so I'm really looking forward to that."Aquaman is slated for 2018, but Momoa will debut as Aquaman in Justice League.Warner Bros Pictures' Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder and starring DC Super Heroes - Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Raymond Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as The Flash - will release in India on November 17.Momoa says he loves superhero phenomenon in general."I think having heroes who are so aspirational really helps people overcome adversities in their own lives. They help us believe in ourselves - and all of us need that. We all need to be inspired, and these characters teach us that we too can be heroes; we too can help others, and try to make this world we're in a better place," he added.