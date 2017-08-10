I'm More Confident In My Body Than I Used To Be: Robert Pattinson

Actor Robert Pattinson, who is gearing up for the release of Good Time, says the film has changed him a lot and made him comfortable in his own skin.The film, directed by Josh and Benny Safdie, features Pattinson, 31, as a small-time criminal who attempts to race against the clock to break his brother out of prison after a botched bank robbery.In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Pattinson said after shooting the film, "I'm more confident in my body than I used to be. It's something about growing up as an English person you're very physically inhibited."I've done a few movies where I've actively tried to be more physical and break through my levels of inhibition and self-righteousness. It's difficult. But as soon as I saw their last movie (Heaven Knows What) it's so kinetic I just knew I wanted to do something with them."The directing duo to is all praise for the Twilight actor."He said to us, 'I'm willing to do whatever it takes,' and we took him at his word times a hundred," said Benny. Josh added, "He didn't complain once, and his trailer was a minivan that sometimes doubled as a Steadicam dolly."