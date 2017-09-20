I'm Not a Scientologist: Jada Pinkett Smith

I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

NO ONE ELSE can hold that power. — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) September 19, 2017

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has denied Leah Remini's claims that she is a Scientologist.The actress took to Twitter to comment on actress Remini's accusations that she was a member of the church, reports hollywoodreporter.com.In a series of tweets, Pinkett Smith listed a number of religious texts, rituals, and practices she has engaged in but pointed out that she was not a member of any of those faiths, including Scientology."I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim," the actress wrote in one tweet and she had "read the Bhagavad Gita" but was not a Hindu.She said she "recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai" but was not Jewish. "I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist."The star wrapped up her response with two final tweets: "I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. No one else can hold that power."Remini told The Daily Beast about Pinkett Smith: "I know Jada's in. I know Jada's in. She's been in Scientology a long time."