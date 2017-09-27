I'm Not Insecure, But Possessive: Sania Mirza

Indian star Sania Mirza says that when it comes to her personal life, she is not insecure about her relationships but is possessive about them.Sania, who is married to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, spoke about her personal life with actress Neha Dhupia in her chat show No Filter Neha, read a statement.When asked about the love advice she would give herself, Sania said: "I need to be less possessive. I'm not insecure, I'm possessive. There is a big difference, I think. I just am and I would love to be a little bit less. What I would like to do more communicate our problems or issues, if there are any, a little bit better."The tennis star also recalled the time when she was thrown out of the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.She said: "It was my party for becoming number one (that) we had thrown and then there was an after party after the whole ceremony and everything, when everybody older left and everybody young came in. So we had a big night basically, and it was a celebration and people jumped in the pool with clothes on, fortunately."And then at 5 o'clock, they said 'Listen, it's really loud and we're really sorry but you guys have to leave'. And we were like, but we've paid for the room. I became number one in the world, come on, I deserve that kind of a party. But then we left. But it was lots of fun."