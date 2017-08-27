GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

I'm not Pregnant: Nargis Fakhri

Actress Nargis Fakhri took to twitter and denied any news of being pregnant.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2017, 10:34 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I'm not Pregnant: Nargis Fakhri
Actress Nargis Fakhri took to twitter and denied any news of being pregnant.
Mumbai: Actress Nargis Fakhri has taken a jibe at the pregnancy rumours and said that she is not expecting a baby.

Nargis was spotted with what looked like a baby bump at the airport here on Friday.

In some photographs on social media, the actress can be seen hiding her face from the paparazzi.

However, she took to Twitter to clarify that her weight gain is just because of eating.

"Here you go. I'll do the job for you. And no I'm not pregnant. Ok maybe it's a hamburger baby. But, don't tell the hamburglar," Nargis wrote alongside a photograph of herself. She also shared a screenshot of the dress from fashion label Zadig & Voltaire.


Nargis was last seen on screen in 2016 film Banjo.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Convicted in Rape Case, Sentencing To Take Place On August 28

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.