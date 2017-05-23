Saif Ali Khan might be in a happy place right now with his wife Kareena and newborn Taimur Ali by his side but there was a time, not long ago, when the actor found himself at the receiving end of a troubled marriage.

The actor, who tied the knot to an almost seven years older actress, Amrita Singh, in 1991, parted ways with her after 13 years of marriage in 2004. Many stories regarding their divorce paved their way to the internet some state that it was due to Saif's extra-marital affairs, others claimed it to be just a classic case of falling out of love. But the two always remained tight-lipped and continued to maintain a dignified silence over the issue.

However, the mysterious and notorious place that the web is, now sees an emergence of an old interview with The Telegraph wherein Saif speaks about his troubled equation with Amrita, the alimony he was expected to pay, his then girlfriend Rosa and his admiration and love for his children Ibrahim and Sara.

"My wife and I have gone our separate ways. I respect my wife’s space. But why am I being constantly reminded of how terrible a husband I was, and how awful a father I am. I’ve my son Ibrahim’s photograph in my wallet. Each time I look at it, I feel like crying. I miss my daughter Sarah all the time," he said.

He said that his children aren't even allowed to visit him, let alone staying with him. "Why? Because there’s a new woman in my life who’d influence my children against their mother. That’s so much hogwash and Amrita knows it," he said.

In the brutally honest interview, Saif further revealed details about his 'extravagant' post-divorce financial arrangements with Amrita.

“I’m supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I’ve already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I’m paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18," he said.

"I’m not Shah Rukh Khan. I don’t have that kind of money. I’ve promised her I’ll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I’ve to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I’ve earned from doing ads, stage shows, and films is being given for my children. I’ve no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who’ve joined her after my departure," he added.

He also confessed that even though he was staying in a two-room apartment with his then girlfriend Rosa, he's never been more at peace with himself and that after a long time, he could now feel his self-worth returning.

"It isn’t nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I’ve gone through all of it. Now I feel healed again."

Saif also mentioned that even though Amrita had "a big hand in my growth as an actor and human being", it's a "blessing to be with a woman who has nothing to do with movies" referring to his Swiss girlfriend Rosa.

He signed off by saying that as much as he wanted his kids to be with him, he didn't want to put up a constant fight over them. "Please don’t kill me with a feeling of constant guilt just because I’ve had the courage to finally walk away from an impossible relationship to find some solace. I want no confrontation with Amrita. She was and will remain, an integral part of my life. I want her and my kids to be happy."

12 years after the interview, the situation, at least on the outside, looks improved. His kids Sara and Ibrahim are often snapped with his current wife Kareena. And if reports are to be believed, Sara will soon be making her Bollywood debut under the guidance of filmmaker Karan Johar.