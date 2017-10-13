I'm Overwhelmed, Relieved to Hear of Talwars' Acquittal: Vishal Bhardwaj

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, writer and co-producer of Talvar -- a film on the 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case -- said he was relieved and overwhelmed that the teenaged girl's parents were acquitted in the case on Thursday.The Allahabad High Court acquitted dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj by giving them the benefit of the doubt, leaving questions unanswered on who killed them."Justice delayed is not justice denied. Overwhelmed and deeply relieved upon hearing the news of the acquittal," Bhardwaj tweeted.Talvar delved into the sensational killing of 14-year-old Aarushi and her family's 45-year-old servant Hemraj Banjade -- a case in which Aarushi's parents were convicted in November 2013 and sentenced to life imprisonment.The movie was a retelling of investigation theories behind the Aarushi Talwar-Hemraj murder case.Bhardwaj said in a statement: "We were questioned by a lot of people when we made 'Talvar' even though we didn't take any sides in presenting the story and maintained as neutral a viewpoint as possible. I am overwhelmed and relieved to hear of the Talwars' acquittal and this strengthens my faith in the Indian judicial system."However, it still pains me when I think about the precious years lost in prison and the emotional trauma that the parents had to go through, so much so that they couldn't even mourn their own daughter's demise."The film, which released in 2015, starred powerhouse performers such as Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Konkona Sen Sharma.