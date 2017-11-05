I'm Passionate About Football: Arjun Kapoor

: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who co-owns the FC Pune City football team, says he is very passionate about the sport.Asked why he wanted to be the co-owner of a football team, Arjun told IANS over the phone from Mumbai: "The opportunity was there earlier also, but I just wasn't ready that time. I wanted to focus a bit more on my work and now I feel I have the ability to balance it out and also the people that already own FC Pune are good people."I have interacted with them in the past. There is a passion towards football. I am very passionate about football."Arjun, who is unveiling the jersey for the team on Saturday in Pune, said that he is defined by the sport and instead of partying on weekends, he is mostly watching the game."It's my favourite sport," added Arjun, 32.Isn't co-owing a football team an added responsibility for the actor?"You plan it out. Where there is a will, there is a way. Sometimes you have to prioritise your films when it comes to hectic shoots and the team also knows that. I don't need to be hands-on in terms of interfering every single day...I have to contribute in my own way," he said.The Mubarakan actor said that since this is his first venture, he wants to "seep into it rather than jump into it".