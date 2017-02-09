Imtiaz Ali Reveals The Real Inspiration Behind Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali may have helmed films that strike chords with many - but not all his films have worked at the box office as much as his second venture Jab We Met did. The film came as a breath of fresh air and turned out to be a milestone in not just Imtiaz's but Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's career too.

The director, in a Facebook live video, shared what made him churn a film like this and to any Bollywood buff's surprise, the film was a result of his friend's sadness. A friend of his came to him one day and expressed his angst and said that he's on a lookout for a job. The director advised him not to sulk and write a script instead. It was then, that both decided to list one particular thing, that interested them the most.

His friend chose the idea of 'a man who wants to die' and Imtiaz expressed his fascination with the 'girl on a train' and that's how the idea came into being.

While it took him over 2 days to write the script, Imtiaz admits that he was never confident about the film as the plot had "nothing meaningful or substantial". He further reveals that one particular scene which gave him the strength and made him confident about the film.

He even shares his personal fascination with Ratlam and Kota and also brings to light the reason he first visited Ratlam for. He says, "The film begins in Rajdhani Express which I used to take when I travelled between Delhi and Bombay. These stations Kota and Ratlam were on my route. I used to sit, look out and wonder what goes on in the lanes of Ratlam and strangely I had a court case against me in Ratlam which took me to Ratlam for the first time."