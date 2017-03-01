In a First, Disney Airs Same-sex Kiss in One Its Cartoon Series
Image via Youtube screen grab.
London: In a revolutionary move for the network, Disney has aired its first-ever same-sex kissing scene in the Star vs the Forces of Evil cartoon series.
In the season two of its XD's animated adventure series, when Star and her friend Marco attend a concert, couples in the audience start kissing, including a gay couple, when the boy band started playing a song called Just Friends, reported Digital Spy.
Later, viewers can also see two females kissing in the scene. This development has come after Moana makers said they fully support the idea of having a LGBTQ Disney princess in the future.
Ron Clements said, "It seems like the possibilities are pretty open at this point." While John Musker added, "It would be driven by a director or a directorial team that really wanted to push that, but I would say we haven't ever really had restrictions placed on what we've done."
