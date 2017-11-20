Incredibles 2 Trailer: Here's the First Glimpse Into Pixar's Superpowered Sequel

The first teaser-trailer of Disney Pixar's much-awaited Incredibles 2 is here and it's loaded with power. Thirteen years after the release of acclaimed animated comedy, Pixar has given us another glimpse of the superpowered Parr family's youngest member.The teaser sees Mr. Incredible taking care of little Jack-Jack who is now developing his own nascent powers.The sequel to Pixar’s 2004 superhero film The Incredibles will pick up immediately after the closing of the first movie.Incredibles 2 reunites a voice cast that includes Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L Jackson with original writer-director Brad Bird in an adventure that will see Hunter’s character Helen, a.k.a Elastigirl, take center stage, leaving Bob, a.k.a Mr. Incredible (Nelson), to face the challenges of domestic life.The Incredible family is set to return to the screen on June 15, 2018.