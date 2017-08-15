Independence Day: Celebrate the Myriad Shades of Patriotism With These Songs

India is celebrating its 71st Independence Day. In the seven decades of freedom, one thing that has fuelled people's sense of patriotism is Hindi cinema and its songs. Be it a freedom struggle anthem like Mera Rang De Basanti Chola or a song like Khoon Chala that depicts the internal struggles, patriotic songs have always had a special place in the hearts of all Indians.The mere mention of these songs induce patriotism in a person and makes him revel in the nation's glory. From Kaifi Azmi's words to Gulzar's lyrics, every word of a patriotic song takes a different meaning and flavour during the national holidays. Art and music played a key role in our freedom struggle and music composers and lyricists made it a point to evoke the sense of nationalism by using those 'shers' and lines, for years to come.As the day of India's independence come closer, News18 compiles a list of patriotic songs, which have over the years, become a part of our consciousness. Immerse yourself in the tricolour of patriotism as you listen to the playlist.