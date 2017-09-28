Independent Music Conveys Artistes' True Feelings: Palak Muchhal

Singer Palak Muchhal, who has sung songs for films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, says independent music conveys the true feelings or emotions of an artiste as they are not bound by any script while making indie songs.During a visit to the Hungama office here on Tuesday for a meet-and-greet session called Hungama spotlight, she said: "I think independent music conveys the true feelings or emotions of an artiste because you are not bound by any script. It's completely your own representation, your own thought.""I am really happy that in today's scenario, people are more receptive towards independent music, people are encouraging independent artistes and it's a great space," she added.Palak also shared a few anecdotes from her life and how she began singing when she was just 3. She sang for the Kargil war charity and collected Rs 25,000."If I can help others by singing, then why not?" she asked.She and her brother Palash run a charity programme for children suffering from heart diseases."The smiles on the kids' faces drive me towards doing more charity work, and we shall continue doing that," she said.