India Is Our Home, We Should Keep It Clean: Anushka Sharma

Actress Anushka Sharma on Friday came out to Versova beach to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and said people should keep India clean."It is appreciable that our Prime Minister Mr. Modi has made Swachh Bharat Abhiyan an important mission for us. If people think they should keep their homes clean, they should also have the same perspective towards our country's cleanliness."India is our home. We should keep it clean too. Cleanliness will keep diseases away and it will bring prosperity. So I feel serving our country in the true sense can be done with cleanliness," Anushka said here.The actress, along with her parents and team, was seen cleaning the beach and also requested everyone to support this initiative."I request everyone to support this initiative and help keep our country clean. We do a lot for ourselves, but we should once in a while do things for others too. My entire team is here, and I am happy to do this for my country, so much so that I would like to come here and do this again."We all should take a firm decision of living in a clean environment because we humans are the ones responsible for spoiling this environment and only we humans are capable of correcting this. So we should come forward and clean what we have spoiled," the actress added.The actress is currently shooting for "Pari", scheduled to release in February 2018.