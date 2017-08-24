Indian Audience Is Embracing New Kind of Cinema: Alankrita Shrivastava

Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava says that looking at the positive response for the film has strengthened her belief that the audience in India is ready to embrace change."The best thing was so many people across the country came and watched our film. Normally, indie films never get this kind of audience. It's a ray of hope for indie cinema and lady oriented films. I feel this country and its thought process is changing and now we are getting ready to embrace new kind of cinema" Shrivastava said here.The movie was in trouble after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had deemed it too "lady oriented" and over-laced with intimacy. But it eventually got a release certificate on the orders of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal."The decision of CBFC was completely wrong. They were suppressing women voice, but the Tribunal reversed that decision. I feel we want women to get similar kind of freedom just like men to tell their stories but this incident showed that we have to fight for our equality and it is not going to get us in form of gift. Gender Equality and freedom... On both these aspects, it was important that our film won that battle."She spoke at a special screening of the film in Whistling Woods International Film School earlier this week.