Indians Feel Safe Because of Our Jawans: Gurmeet Choudhary

Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who visited the CISF Headquarters here to spend time with soldiers ahead of the 68th Republic Day, says the citizens of the country feel safe because of our soldiers.

Praising the jawans, Gurmeet, who visited CISF Headquarters on Monday, said in a statement: "Every citizen of our country feels safe because of them (jawans). Irrespective of the circumstances they face, what matters to them the most is their country's safety. They are the real heroes and I'm fortunate to interact with them. Actors have the option of retakes but for them it's always a 'do or die' situation."

Gurmeet, who hails from an army background, got a chance to dance with the soldiers during his visit.

Later, the actor discussed how an actor's life is different from the disciplined one of the jawans. He also spoke about women safety and recited a few poems with them.

Besides that, a group of women also performed martial arts in front of Gurmeet and also taught him some defence moves.

Gurmeet also shook a leg with the women soldiers on his famous romantic numbers including "Khamoshiyan" and "Tu har lamha".