Injuries to Vishal, Vinay on Thupparivaalan Set are not Serious
The team of Thupparivaalan being directed by Mysskin is currently shooting in Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu.
Image: Youtube/ Thupparivaalan - Official Teaser
Chennai: Actors Vishal and Vinay Rai suffered injuries while shooting an action sequence for upcoming Tamil investigative thriller Thupparivaalan. However, there is nothing to worry about, a source in the know said.
The team of Thupparivaalan, being directed by Mysskin, is currently shooting in Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu.
"The shooting has been happening in the forest area of Pichavaram near Chidambaram. Last evening (Monday), Vishal and Vinay suffered injuries while canning an action scene," said the source from the film's unit.
Vishal was hurt in the knee while Vinay injured his shoulders.
"Their injuries were not serious but the shoot had to be stalled for a few hours. Later in the night, they resumed shooting," he said.
The film features Vishal in the role of a detective. Prasanna, Anu Emmanuel, Andrea and Simran play important roles.
