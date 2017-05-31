Inside A Death In The Gunj With The Star Cast

After winning global acclaim and multiple awards at various international film festivals, Konkona Sen's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj is all set to release on June 2. And just a few days ahead of its release, News18.com caught up with the star cast of the film. While Konkona Sen, Kalki Koechlin reveal fun facts and behind-the-scene details of their experience, Vikrant Massey opens up about what it's like to a play a complicated character like Shutu onscreen.