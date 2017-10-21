Inside Photos from Bollywood's Diwali Bash: From Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, All Celebrate the Festival in Swag!
Their Diwali celebration was indeed a starry affair.
Image: Instagram/Swara Bhasker
No one can beat Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor in B-town when it comes to hosting a grand party. The Kapoors have once again shown us how it's done while celebrating Diwali 2017. Their arrangements for the night were as classy as their guest list which included names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhat, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha among others.
Take a look:
Well, if you are thinking that Sonam and her daddy were the only ones who threw Diwali bash for the celebs then we must tell you that you're wrong as Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Aamir Khan too hosted lavish parties for their friends and colleagues on the occasion. Check out their pictures here:
Take a look:
#Repost @gqindia (@get_repost) ・・・ Perfect group picture ft. Bollywood. _________________________ #PicturePerfect #Sridevi #ManishMalhotra #JhanviKapoor #BoneyKapoor #KhushiKapoor #Diwali #DiwaliBash #Light #Groupie #Fun #..... ...........Thankyou @gqindia ............friendsforever #friendslikefamily #All in #manishmalhotralabel #timeless #beautiful #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld
