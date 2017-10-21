GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
2-min read

Inside Photos from Bollywood's Diwali Bash: From Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, All Celebrate the Festival in Swag!

Their Diwali celebration was indeed a starry affair.

News18.com

Updated:October 21, 2017, 4:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Inside Photos from Bollywood's Diwali Bash: From Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, All Celebrate the Festival in Swag!
Image: Instagram/Swara Bhasker
No one can beat Anil Kapoor and his daughter Sonam Kapoor in B-town when it comes to hosting a grand party. The Kapoors have once again shown us how it's done while celebrating Diwali 2017. Their arrangements for the night were as classy as their guest list which included names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Kareen Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhat, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sonakshi Sinha among others.

Take a look:

With The best party planner and hostess in town.. @rheakapoor ! Happy happy Diwali guys! Love you!

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on





My sisters

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Love you SoneSones you always throw the best parties ❤️ #happydiwali

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on





My favourite 💃

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on



Diwali Nights Are the Best ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @sandeepkhosla @abujani1 #Best-hosts

A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on





ThreeGemini women mean six!!!! Diwali moves into new year n i hopefully into work!#geminiwoman #gemini♊ #junebaby

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



Well, if you are thinking that Sonam and her daddy were the only ones who threw Diwali bash for the celebs then we must tell you that you're wrong as Ekta Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Aamir Khan too hosted lavish parties for their friends and colleagues on the occasion. Check out their pictures here:

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



When u see a pic n smile! #SnM

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



A v beautiful @kritisanon with all our tv beauties #diwalihai

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



Pavitra rishta tere mere man ka ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) on



Still...The Dude! @beingsalmankhan 😅😎photo credit : @iamhumaq 😘#friendsforever #diwaliparty #laughs #bigboss

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on







Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Despite SC Ban of Firecrackers, Delhi Records Very Poor Air Quality, But Lower Than 2016

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES