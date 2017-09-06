Insidious 4 to be Titled The Last Key

: Universal Pictures has retitled the fourth installment of its Insidious horror franchise. The new chapter in the popular horror film series will be called Insidious: The Last Key, reported Deadline.It will mark the return of Lin Shaye as Dr Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist who faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet in her own family home. Adam Robitel is directing the film, which will release on January 5 next year.It also features Angus Sampson, Whannell, Josh Stewart, Caitlin Gerard, Kirk Acevedo, Javier Botet, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke, Tessa Ferrer, Ava Kolker and Marcus Henderson