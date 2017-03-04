Irrfan Khan Arrives in Gangtok for Tanuja Chandra's Next

Irrfan Khan is one of the most versatile artists in our film industry, who has lined up projects that are coming up this year, including a few of the most intriguing ones like, The Song of The Scorpions with Golshifteh Farahani, Hindi Medium starring alongside Saba Qamar,and an untitled film by Tanuja Chandra.

The film is said to be a romantic travelogue which reportedly claims to have Irrfan in a new look. The shoots have been wrapped up at Rewari, Bikaner and Rishikesh and has now moved over to Gangtok, a place that doesn't have much exposure to Bollywood films. Irrfan got an opportunity to meet the people and visit the places in Gangtok via this untitled film, and the response from the people was overwhelming.

Despite not really being an active filming zone for the Bollywood industry, Gangtok welcomed Irrfan and the team with a stunning crowd, which took the cast by surprise. The people embraced him and gathered for Irrfan when he had arrived, and knew about his contribution to the film industry globally, even when Bollywood films aren't much accessible in the region.

Irrfan was tongue-tied when welcomed by such an amusing crowd. He said, "The welcome in Gangtok was fantastic. In a place where access to movies are very limited and then to see such response was great. Much like the place, the people of Gangtok are wonderful and beautiful."