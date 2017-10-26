Irrfan Khan Becomes Face for Financial Firm
I am delighted to be a part of this SME loans campaign, one which salutes and celebrates the Indian entrepreneur.
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Mumbai: National Award winning actor Irrfan Khan has come on board to be the face for a financial services conglomerate. Edelweiss Group has signed Irrfan for its latest SME Business Loans campaign.
"Today, Edelweiss is one of India's largest diversified financial services companies and I am delighted to be a part of this SME loans campaign, one which salutes and celebrates the Indian entrepreneur," Irrfan said in a statement.
Speaking on the association with Irrfan, Shabnam Panjwani, CMO, Edelweiss Group, said: "With a credibility that's hard to rival, Irrfan's versatility, wide appeal and authenticity, resonates with Edelweiss Group's value proposition of #BeUnlimited - one that empowers its customers to access a world of unlimited opportunities.
"A self-made man, his connect with masses makes him the opportune voice for the Indian entrepreneur and business owner in the forthcoming Edelweiss Business Loans campaign," added Panjwani.
