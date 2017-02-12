»
Irrfan Khan Begins Shooting For Tanuja Chandra's Next in Rewari

First published: February 12, 2017, 12:06 PM IST | Updated: 17 hours ago
Image: Twitter/ Irrfan Khan

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Inferno, is all set to surprise his fans in 2017. The actor has begun shooting for a romantic comedy, a genre he last explored in Piku alongside Deepika Padukone.

The actor took to social media and shared a picture of him against the Fairy Queen - the oldest running steam engine in India. The hat and sunglasses upped the glam quotient of his new look.

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the yet-to-be-titled film went on floors recently in Rewari, Rajasthan.

