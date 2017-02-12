Irrfan Khan Begins Shooting For Tanuja Chandra's Next in Rewari
Image: Twitter/ Irrfan Khan
Actor Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Inferno, is all set to surprise his fans in 2017. The actor has begun shooting for a romantic comedy, a genre he last explored in Piku alongside Deepika Padukone.
The actor took to social media and shared a picture of him against the Fairy Queen - the oldest running steam engine in India. The hat and sunglasses upped the glam quotient of his new look.
Shooting in Rewari with ' fairy queen ' oldest working steam engine 1855 pic.twitter.com/UL2j7LYHHz
— Irrfan (@irrfank) February 10, 2017
Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the yet-to-be-titled film went on floors recently in Rewari, Rajasthan.
Recommended For You
- Yusuf Pathan Becomes First Indian Male Cricketer to Sign for Foreign T20 League
- New 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Review: It's Not Going to Be Easy for Ignis
- Grammy Awards 2017: 7 Most Controversial Red Carpet Outfits Ever
- When Rekha Paired Sport Shoes With a Linen Sari and Made a Classic Statement
- Ravichandran Ashwin Fastest to 250 Test Wickets