Irrfan Khan Begins Shooting For Tanuja Chandra's Next in Rewari

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was last seen in Inferno, is all set to surprise his fans in 2017. The actor has begun shooting for a romantic comedy, a genre he last explored in Piku alongside Deepika Padukone.

The actor took to social media and shared a picture of him against the Fairy Queen - the oldest running steam engine in India. The hat and sunglasses upped the glam quotient of his new look.

Shooting in Rewari with ' fairy queen ' oldest working steam engine 1855 pic.twitter.com/UL2j7LYHHz — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 10, 2017

Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the yet-to-be-titled film went on floors recently in Rewari, Rajasthan.