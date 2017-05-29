Irrfan Khan Makes a Filmy Debut on Instagram

Irrfan Khan, who's mostly known for his humour and wit on social media platform, recently made his debut on Instagram. The otherwise low-key celebrity, Irrfan, went filmy with his first Instagram post.

Credit: @Irrfan

The actor made quite an interesting start on the popular platform by posting a throwback picture from his younger days. The actor posted a black and white photo where he's dressed like Veeru from Ramesh Sippy's Sholay and is striking the popular Jai-Veeru pose. The actor's second post is another one from his past where he is seen riding a horse.

He captioned the images as, "Somebody told me that to be an actor you must know horse riding … so whenever I went to ride (or learn to ride - which I didn't at that time), I made it a point that when I sat on the horse … my look would be inspired by Rajesh Khannaji …. ;) Hero toh banna hi tha! #FilmyInfluence"

Credit: @Irrfan

Looks like the actor will be posting throwback images from his younger days sharing the things that inspired him to become an actor. We are already looking forward to seeing the "Filmy Influences" that made Irrfan such a terrific actor.