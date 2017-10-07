Irrfan Khan Says He Likes to Associate With Content-driven Cinema

: Actor Irrfan Khan on Friday stressed his conscious decision to associate with content-driven cinema as he observed the Hindi film audience has evolved."Content-driven cinema has been going on for some years now. It was started by the audience," Irrfan said at the trailer launch of his upcoming quirky romantic tale Qarib Qarib Singlle."The footfall in cinema halls for Hindi mainstream movies is falling. The audience, which has evolved a little by watching the outside cinema and television series, is either watching Hollywood or Indian regional cinema."And these are doing better business because audience is able to relate, engage to it and is entertained by it."Irrfan, last seen in Hindi Medium, said that audience could not relate to the "generic" cinema of Bollywood."Hindi cinema, was so generic till now, that it lacked the relatability. The audience started to ask the simple question that if Hollywood and regional cinema can do it, why can't Hindi cinema come up with movies which I can relate to?... Where they are talking about something? Where I can engage in a dialogue?"He said he believes a film is not made just for the sake of it but there are some which are solely for entertainment purpose."But I would like to associate with a film that has a constant discussion with the audience even after it ends," said Irrfan on working in content-driven movies.Irrfan also hailed the work of his contemporary Rajkummar Rao's movies, such as Newton, which has resonated and connected with the audience."Not only my movies, even Rajkummar Rao's two movies did so well without any expectations. It is because the audience has evolved."Malayalam actress Parvathy who makes her debut in Hindi Cinema with Qarib Qarib Singlle also shared her experience of working with acting powerhouse Irrfan."Irrfan Khan is a gentleman. It was a herculean task to try and match up to his level of acting and romance. People haven't seen his romantic side, once you watch 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', then you will know his level of romance."Tanuja Chandra directorial Qarib Qarib singlle is about two characters who embark on an unusual journey that soon turns adventurous.