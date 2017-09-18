Irrfan Khan Starrer No Bed of Roses- Doob Continues to Shine

Irrfan Khan-starrer No Bed of Roses - Doob, the much talked about film of Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, has been selected for the main competition section of El Gouna Film Festival which is going to run from September 22nd to 29th in Egypt.In the competition section of El Gouna, No Bed of Roses will compete with the some of the strongest titles of world cinema this year. No Bed of Roses is the only South Asian title in the competition this year with another Indian title Mukkabaaz by Anurag Kashyap playing out of the competition. Besides Irrfan Khan, the film has a set of casts from Bangladesh and India that includes Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Parno Mittra. The film is a joint venture between Bangladesh and India. The film is also co-produced by Irrfan Khan and has already garnered rave reviews from top film magazines like Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Screen Daily.It has also bagged Independent Jury Prize at Moscow International Film Festival and was nominated for Gloden Goblet Awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival. Other than El Gouna, it has also been selected for Asia’s top festival Busan and Canada’s Vancouver International Film Festival. Production sources informed there are some more festival selections coming the film’s way.When asked Irrfan about the success of the film at festivals, he said, "Doob shining at so many prestigious festivals is a huge honor and boost for us and the film makers. It's great to see how festivals of various parts of the world are giving so much love to it. We couldn't be happier"