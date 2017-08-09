Irrfan Khan's Doob To Be Issued Certificate By Bangladesh Censor Board

: Acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan's film Doob: No Bed Of Roses, which was earlier banned by the Bangladesh Censor Board because it claimed to be loosely based on late Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed, will now be issued a censor certificate by the Bangladesh Censor Board.The India-Bangladesh co-production drama film, written and directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, also features Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra.The film tells the story of two people from different families who fall in love after the head of one of the families dies. It's a story about love, fallout and reunion, read a statement from the makers."We all have been waiting for this for a tad too long. The first few screenings at the festivals' competition went well and it brought an independent jury award from Moscow. The reviews from top critics of Variety, Hollywood Reporter and Screen were highly inspiring," Sarwar Farooki said."But one thing was constantly bothering me was the censor delay at home. However, I had faith in our system. It's a humble human story and I knew they would realise it soon. Thanks to them for clearing the film finally," he added.Doob has been co-produced by Jazz Multimedia and Irrfan Khan Films.