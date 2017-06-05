Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium Mints Over Rs 50 crore
Mumbai: Actor Irrfan Khan starrer comedy drama film Hindi Medium has emerged as a "winner" at the box office by collecting Rs 53.60 crore.
Released on May 19, Hindi Medium, which also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar and Tanu Weds Manu fame actor Deepak Dobriyal, has collected over Rs 12 crores overseas, read a statement on behalf of the makers.
The film has already got tax exemption in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi.
"Hindi Medium crosses Rs 50 crore. Emerges a winner.. (Week 3) Friday - Rs 1.76 crore, Saturday - Rs 2.75 crore, Sunday - Rs 3 crore. Total: Rs 53.60 crore," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday.
#HindiMedium crosses ₹ 50 cr... Emerges a WINNER... [Week 3] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 2.75 cr, Sun 3 cr. Total: ₹ 53.60 cr. India biz.
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2017
