Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle To Release On November 10

Qarib Qarib Singlle, actor Irrfan Khan's next movie after the 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium, has been locked for release on November 10.It is touted to be a "fun desi adventure" and will feature the unusual pairing of Irrfan with Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is making her Bollywood debut, read a statement.Director Tanuja Chandra, known for movies like Sangharsh and Dushman, said: "Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story of two people who embark upon an unusual journey which becomes a mad adventure. I've made plenty of violent thrillers - now on to something that's slice of life and fun."Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a Jar Pictures production. It is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.Sujay Kutty of Zee Studios said: "We are excited to partner with Irrfan Khan after Hindi Medium. Audiences at present are drawn to high concept films and ours is a content driven film backed by powerful performers. Qarib Qarib Singlle is a special film for us."