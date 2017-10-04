Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle To Release On November 10
The film is touted to be a fun desi adventure and will feature the unusual pairing of Irrfan with Malayalam actress Parvathy.
Mumbai: Qarib Qarib Singlle, actor Irrfan Khan's next movie after the 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium, has been locked for release on November 10.
It is touted to be a "fun desi adventure" and will feature the unusual pairing of Irrfan with Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is making her Bollywood debut, read a statement.
Director Tanuja Chandra, known for movies like Sangharsh and Dushman, said: "Qarib Qarib Singlle is a contemporary love story of two people who embark upon an unusual journey which becomes a mad adventure. I've made plenty of violent thrillers - now on to something that's slice of life and fun."
Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is a Jar Pictures production. It is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.
Sujay Kutty of Zee Studios said: "We are excited to partner with Irrfan Khan after Hindi Medium. Audiences at present are drawn to high concept films and ours is a content driven film backed by powerful performers. Qarib Qarib Singlle is a special film for us."
