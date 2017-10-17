Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Singlle Trailer to Be Screened with Aamir's Secret Superstar
Irrfan Khan's new film, Qarib Qarib Singlle, will screen its trailer along with Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, which releases on October 19
(Image: AP)
The trailer of Qarib Qarib Singlle, starring Irrfan Khan, will be attached to Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar. Secret Superstar will release on October 19. The audience will also get to catch a glimpse Qarib Qarib Singlle, which brings to celluloid a fresh pairing of Irrfan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is making her Bollywood debut with the film.
Irrfan's film showcases a mid-age love story of an online dating couple who embark on a journey of discovering love. Presented by Zee Studios, Qarib Qarib Singlle is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra. The film, shot across locations in Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok, is set to release on November 10.
