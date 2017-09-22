GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cautious About Her On-Screen Choices, Post Ae Dil Hai Mushkil?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen opposite Rajkumar Rao in Fanney Khan and as per a source close to the movie, Aishwarya is very particular about every scene in her films.

Contributor Content

Updated:September 22, 2017, 4:58 PM IST
(Image: Yogen Shah)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has reportedly said no to doing intimate scenes in her next – Fanney Khan. As per reports, the Bachchan bahu is apparently cautious of her on-screen choices after she faced an open backlash from Jaya Bachchan after her last release – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. In ADHM, Aishwarya had a few seductive scenes with Ranbir Kapoor which was not taken in good taste by the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen opposite Rajkumar Rao in Fanney Khan and as per a source close to the movie, Aishwarya is very particular about every scene in her films. "She has expressed her apprehensions in doing intimate scenes for Fanney Khan.” says the source

The shooting for Fanney Khan has already begun with actor Anil Kapoor who is touted to be playing the titular role of a musician. Divya Dutta is cast opposite Anil Kapoor as his on-screen wife. Rajkummar is still to join the crew. The Kai Po Che actor is quite excited to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

When asked about his role, Rajkummar stated, "I am not really supposed to talk about the role but all I can say is it is a well edged out part, something I have never done earlier. I have just got back from Toronto and my preparation mode is on. Just keeping my fingers crossed. Right now I am just a bit nervous just like I get every time before starting a new film."

The movie is slated for an April 2018 release.
