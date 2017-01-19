Is Jr NTR's Next Titled Jai LavaKusa?

Chennai: If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, actor Jr.NTR's next Telugu outing has been titled Jai LavaKusa and it will go on the floors on February 11, a source said.

The film, which will be directed by Bobby, will be produced under NTR Arts banner.

"It's true that the title 'Jai LavaKusa' has been registered by NTR Arts. However, it is known whether it will be used for NTR's next film. It could also be for another project that they plan to produce," the source from the film's unit said.

In the film, NTR is rumoured to be playing dual roles and the makers are on the lookout for two suitable heroines.

PK fame cinematographer C.K. Muraleedharan will crank the camera.