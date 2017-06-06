Richa's Look From 3 Storeys Will Remind You of Madhuri In Sailaab
The first look of Richa Chadha from the upcoming film 3 Storeys is finally out. One look at it and you'll be instantly reminded of Madhuri Dixit's popular track Humko aaj kal hai intezaar from the movie Sailaab. Unlike her fiery Bholi Punjaban role in Fukrey, Richa will be seen playing a Marathi 'mulgi' in the film.
Dressed in a yellow and red sari, Richa is all smiles as she poses for the camera in her green room and it seems that the entire look is heavily inspired from the 90s.
Image: Hardly Anonymous Communications
Just a few days back, the makers also unveiled the first motion poster of the film on Twitter. Set in a residential colony in Mumbai, the film weaves together 3 parallel stories.
Some stories r worth sharing! Motion poster of our next #3Storeys
Releasing 25AUG @excelmovies @THEOFFICIALB4U @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid pic.twitter.com/1WKYEVkZoB
— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) June 1, 2017
The movie, directed by first-timer Arjun Mukherjee, is a collaboration between Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Media and Entertainment and B4U.
The film, featuring an ensemble cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadda and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles, will hit the theaters on August 25.
