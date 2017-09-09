Is Salman Khan Looking for a Fresh Face for Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's Dream Debut?
Salman Khan has turned godfather, mentor and the torch-bearer for sister Arpita’s husband, aspiring actor Aayush Sharma’s Bollywood dreams.
Image: Instagram/ Arpita Khan Sharma
Salman Khan has turned godfather, mentor and the torch-bearer for sister Arpita’s husband, aspiring actor Aayush Sharma’s Bollywood dreams.
The couple got married in November 2014 in a lavish wedding at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, which saw Bollywood A-listers participate in full zest apart from political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Since then, Aayush has been getting trained by none other than Salman himself on acting skills and film direction.
Aayush has already been part of Salman’s crew by being the assistant director of Salman’s much-loved Sultan. The jija-saala jodi has also been catching up gymming together and that shows in Aayush’s physical transformation of sorts.
Interestingly, at the time of his wedding, Aayush was quoted by a leading portal on his big screen plans, “It’s a misconception that he (Salman Khan) is launching me. I would definitely like to pursue a career in Bollywood but on my own terms. Also, age is on my side and God willing, I’d like to explore all opportunities given to me. For now, I’m training to become an actor.”
On the contrary, industry insiders suggest that Aayush is heading for a grand launch by Salman’s production house. “They have found the perfect script for Aayush’s grand launch. It has a mix of romance, action and emotions. Aayush has started prepping for his debut and if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors this year itself. Salman is currently looking for an able director. The movie will release in 2018,” said a source close to the development.
Earlier, reports of roping in Katrina Kaif or Mouni Roy for Aayush’s debut were doing rounds but they've now been refuted with Salman’s national hunt for a fresh face who will be cast opposite Aayush Sharma.
The couple got married in November 2014 in a lavish wedding at the Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, which saw Bollywood A-listers participate in full zest apart from political leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Pranab Mukherjee and Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Since then, Aayush has been getting trained by none other than Salman himself on acting skills and film direction.
Aayush has already been part of Salman’s crew by being the assistant director of Salman’s much-loved Sultan. The jija-saala jodi has also been catching up gymming together and that shows in Aayush’s physical transformation of sorts.
Interestingly, at the time of his wedding, Aayush was quoted by a leading portal on his big screen plans, “It’s a misconception that he (Salman Khan) is launching me. I would definitely like to pursue a career in Bollywood but on my own terms. Also, age is on my side and God willing, I’d like to explore all opportunities given to me. For now, I’m training to become an actor.”
My World
A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on
On the contrary, industry insiders suggest that Aayush is heading for a grand launch by Salman’s production house. “They have found the perfect script for Aayush’s grand launch. It has a mix of romance, action and emotions. Aayush has started prepping for his debut and if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors this year itself. Salman is currently looking for an able director. The movie will release in 2018,” said a source close to the development.
Earlier, reports of roping in Katrina Kaif or Mouni Roy for Aayush’s debut were doing rounds but they've now been refuted with Salman’s national hunt for a fresh face who will be cast opposite Aayush Sharma.