Isaac Hempstead Debunks Bran Stark's Connection With Night King
The popular theory suggested that Bran transitions into the Night King when the Children of the Forest pierce the man's heart with dragonglass, leaving Bran stuck inside his body.
Image: Hotstar
Since the day the last episode of Game of Thrones Season 7 aired, fans have been at work. After a chilling finale to the penultimate season, Issac Hempstead, who plays Bran Stark in the popular franchise has responded to one of the biggest fan theories to have emerged this season.
The most prominent theory that has formulated this season is that of Bran being the Night King. The newly appointed three-eyed-raven has been giving a 'cold' treatment to all his siblings, until the last episode where he actually helped Sansa to discover the real face of Lord Petr Baelish. The theory also suggested that the upcoming season could see a time-traveling Bran warg his way into the man who would eventually become the Night King, in a bid to prevent the Children of the Forest from creating the army of the undead.
The theory suggests that Bran transitions into the Night King when the Children of the Forest pierce the man's heart with dragonglass, leaving Bran stuck inside his body.
In an interview given to a magazine, Issac opened up about the assumptions and why he doesn't think he can go to the darker, colder path of becoming the Night King.
"I think it's less that they're the same person and more that they're two of the ancient beings of Westeros," he said. "The Three-Eyed Raven has been around for God knows how long, and White Walkers have been reported since the beginning of time.
"As we've seen, they were created by the Children of the Forest, so we can't get much more ancient than that. Perhaps we can think of them as two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein's monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence.
"Then there's Bran, who uses his powers for good. I want to find out why the Night King is so obsessed with destroying mankind. We'll have to see if they have any kind of explanations in the next season."
Looks like Bran is not going to become Night King after all, but you never know... the channel pays the actor enough to lie about an upcoming twist on the show. Remember when Kit Harington convinced everyone that Jon Snow is dead? Yeah. Same.
