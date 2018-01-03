Ishaan Khatter Welcomes 2018 With a Dreamy Photo of Dhadak Co-star Jahnvi Kapoor
Image: Twitter/ Karan Johar
Ever since the big Bollywood debut of Sridevi's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter has been announced, the fans have been excited to get their hands on anything and everything concerning the two. The two will be seen together in Dhadak, an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat. And while the rumour mill has been abuzz about them having a romantic affair, ever since the debut was announced, the two continue to maintain a dignified silence over their alleged affair and are often spotted hanging out with each other.
Just a few days back, Jahnvi was spotted on a dinner outing with Ishaan's family including brother Shahid and sister-in-law Mira Rajput. And now Ishaan decided to welcome 2018 with a special post. He shared a magical photo of Jahnvi on Instagram and captioned it as, "Catch the magic in 2018."
Credit: @Ishaan Khatter
Given that the two share such a warm camaraderie off-screen, it'll only be a delight to see them sharing screen space together. The film, being directed by Shashank Khaitaan, is slated to release on July 6, 2018.
Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is backing the film, penned down an inspirational note for them. In the note, KJo hs tried to prepare them for all things yet to come- both good and bad.
"It's a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals... Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all. Through all of this, I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience because these initial days will never come back again. Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students," he wrote.
