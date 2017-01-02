Istanbul Attack: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Abis Rizvi's Death

Two Indians were among the people who were killed in Sunday's shooting at a night club in Istanbul. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter and wrote, "I have a bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul."

The victims were identified as Abis Rizvi and Khushi Shah. Rizvi, son of former Rajya Sabha MB Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, was a Bollywood director and producer and Shah hailed from Gujarat.

She further added that the ministry was helping Rizvis with their Visas.

As soon as the news of Bollywood director and film producer Rizvi's death broke out, several celebrities from the fraternity took to Twitter and expressed grief.

People who carry out attacks on innocent civilians are the scum of the earth #Istanbul #TerrorAttack.

