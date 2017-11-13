It Seems Like We All Have Become Silent: Shatrughan Sinha
Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha says he never considered the roles offered to him as good or bad, but just did his best.
File photo of Shatrughan Sinha/ Yogen Shah
New Delhi: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha says he never considered the roles offered to him as good or bad, but just did his best.
"I never saw the role as good or bad, but just did my best. My mantra to the young generation is to prove yourself that you are the best. If not, then prove that you are the most different. Be original and don't lose hope," he said at the Sahitya Aaj Tak here on Sunday.
The BJP MP also spoke about his book "Anything but Khamosh".
He said: "I gave the first copy of my book to President Ram Nath Kovind. I couldn't give it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it hadn't come out by the time I last met him."
On his famous Khamosh dialogue, he said: "Now it seems like we all have become silent. There is silence in the current atmosphere of the country."
"When I go to Pakistan, children ask me to repeat my famous dialogue 'Khamosh'."
"I never saw the role as good or bad, but just did my best. My mantra to the young generation is to prove yourself that you are the best. If not, then prove that you are the most different. Be original and don't lose hope," he said at the Sahitya Aaj Tak here on Sunday.
The BJP MP also spoke about his book "Anything but Khamosh".
He said: "I gave the first copy of my book to President Ram Nath Kovind. I couldn't give it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it hadn't come out by the time I last met him."
On his famous Khamosh dialogue, he said: "Now it seems like we all have become silent. There is silence in the current atmosphere of the country."
"When I go to Pakistan, children ask me to repeat my famous dialogue 'Khamosh'."
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Dismisses Rafael Nadal, Says Tour Finals Fair for All
- These Pictures are Proof That Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are Made for Each Other
- Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Warns Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra After They Get Cosy Inside the House
- Aamir Khan Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli for His Special Initiative
- Triple H Ready to Battle Jinder Mahal in New Delhi, But 'The Game' Has a Condition