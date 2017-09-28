GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

IT Sequel To Release In September 2019

Warner Bros. revealed that IT sequel will be released in 2019

IANS

Updated:September 28, 2017, 7:38 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
IT Sequel To Release In September 2019
Warner Bros. revealed that IT sequel will be released in 2019
Los Angeles: The sequel to the horror film It is scheduled to release on September 6, 2019, announced its makers.

New Line Cinema, an American film production label of Warner Bros, has set the release date for the It sequel. Incidentally, another untitled WB Animation film earlier scheduled to release on June 1, 2018 has moved back to July 27, 2018, and is now titled Teen Titans Go, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Teen Titans Go is an adaptation of Cartoon Network's comedic animated series based on the DC Comics team.

The It sequel will open over the same post-Labour Day frame as its predecessor, which set box office records when it debuted to a whooping $117 million earlier this month. The follow-up to the Bill Skarsgard-starring horror flick is currently slated to open against an untitled project from Blumhouse Productions.

The first film stars Finn Wolfhard, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Lieberher, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff and Jeremy Ray Taylor as a group of unpopular kids in small-town Maine who battle an evil presence, the titular It, that feeds on fear. In its preferred form, a bloodthirsty clown named Pennywise, It is portrayed by Skarsgard.

Muschietti is expected to return to direct the sequel.

Gary Dauberman, who co-wrote the first film, will be penning the sequel as well. In adhering to the structure of Stephen King's original novel, the sequel will pick up 27 years later after the first film and centre around the same group of characters who return to destroy It for good.

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Army Strikes Naga Insurgent Camps Along Myanmar Border

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES