It Takes a Lot of Courage To Speak Up: Vivek Oberoi On Kangana Ranaut

: Actor Vivek Oberoi said his Krrish 3 co-star Kangana Ranaut is a "straightforward" person and speaks from her heart.Kangana has been in news for talking about her alleged relationship with Hrithik Roshan and the treatment meted out to her as an outsider in the industry.When asked about the same, Vivek said, "It takes a lot of courage for a woman to speak up about what she has faced. People who know Kangana and I've worked with her they know that she is very honest, speaks from her heart and is straightforward."Drawing a parallel between Kangana's situation and his "social service with little kids", Vivek said victims should never be shamed."I do social service with kids who have gone through a lot and we make sure they don't feel embarrassed about what they have gone through. They shouldn't feel victimised. We should shame those who do bad things.""When one star speaks about an issue in front of the society, it's open to debate. When that happens, there is change," he said at the Jagran Cinema Summit here.Krrish 3, directed by Rakesh Roshan, featured Hrithik in the lead role and when asked if he was happy with Kangana's recent bold revelations on a talk show, Vivek said, "This is a personal question. Kangana is a friend, colleague.Hrithik is a very dear friend and I've known him since childhood. "But what happened between two people is a very complex question. The kind of person I am, I feel it's irresponsible to make a comment on someone's personal life without understanding the whole matter."