It Was a No-brainer For Me To Say Yes To Tubelight, Says Sohail Khan

Mumbai: Actor Sohail Khan has said he immediately jumped at the offer of acting in Tubelight because he wanted to work with his brother Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan.

"It was a no-brainer for me to say yes to the film as it had Salman and Kabir on board," Sohail told reporters here at the trailer launch of Tubelight last night.

The real life siblings play brothers in the film.

"Our last film together was 'God Tussi Great Ho', so whatever we chose next had to be magical and fortunately we got 'Tubelight', he added.

Kabir said the bond that Salman and Sohail share helped him in getting the right emotions on camera.

"It was important for me (to have real life brothers in the film to get the chemistry right). If there was another actor I had to build lot of scenes in the screenplay to show love between two brothers, but with Salman and Sohail we got it in one shot," the director said.

For Sohail, working on the film was a learning process.

"I have always been a fan of Kabir Khan...When I look at his films as a technician I think he creates a world that is different but touches everyone's heart," he said.

"I feel fortunate to be working on the same set with Kabir. Unfortunately, I couldn't be an assistant (director) anymore but I got the opportunity to be an actor. It (experience of working on 'Tubelight') was a learning process for me. I got to learn a lot from this film," he added

Also starring Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late legendary actor Om Puri, and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance, Tubelight is set to release on Eid.