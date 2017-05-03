No Longer a Celebration, It's a Cinema Revolution: Karan Johar On Baahubali 2's Box Office Earnings

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has presented the Hindi dubbed version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, says the Rs 40.25 crore collection that the movie made on the first day after its opening weekend, is a "revolution".

"When the Monday behaves likes day one... It's no longer a cinema celebration, it's a cinema revolution. Monday (Hindi) at 40.25! 'Baahubali 2'," Karan tweeted on Tuesday.

When the MONDAY behaves likes day 1...it's no longer a cinema celebration it's a cinema revolution! Monday ( Hindi) at 40.25!!! #Baahubali2 pic.twitter.com/pwZhiTGTLl — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 2, 2017

This comes after the S.S. Rajamouli directorial amassed Rs 400 crore plus worldwide in its opening weekend since its release on April 28, according to trade experts.

The film, featuring Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah in the lead, released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam in over 6500 screens across India, and in 9000 plus screens worldwide.