It's a Victory of Talent: Pankaj Tripathi On Newton's Oscars 2018 Selection
In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the role of CRPF commanding officer Aatma Singh, expressed his elation over the news.
Image: Youtube/ A still from Newton
In what comes as a good news for the cinegoers, Amit V Masurkar’s Newton has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language category for Oscars 2018.
In an exclusive interaction with News18.com, Pankaj Tripathi, who essays the role of CRPF commanding officer Aatma Singh, expressed his elation over the news.
“It’s a very proud moment for the team. We are very happy as after critical appreciation, the film has now reached such great levels,” he said.
“Newton is a deserving film as it truly represents India. It’s a victory of talent. Hum actors, filmmakers chupke se jungle mei jaake, kam suvidhao meim humne film bana daali aur luckily aaj box office mei aayi hai,” he adds.
(Also read: Newton Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao-Pankaj Tripathi's Film Film is a Winner In More Ways Than One)
He also highlights that the viewers shouldn’t complain about Bollywood not offering them good cinema and said, “Ab audience ki turn hai ache cinema ko sarr maathe pe uthaaye." (Now it's the audience's turn to appreciate good cinema)
While he admits that the official announcement works as an added aid to the footfall, he also makes clear that the viewers should watch sensible cinema. “As much as the Oscars’ selection matters, it’s equally important for the Indian audience to watch the film.”
The actor in an earlier interview also shed light on what went on during the filming process. “The film has been written very well. The viewers will see the entire process of voting and how it takes place in tribal and conflict-ridden jungles. Hailing from the rural background myself, I can assure that this film isn’t helmed out of google research and has come alive after pure groundwork. Amit actually met the Chhattisgarh election officers, armed forces and Naxalites - Newton is a unique and entertaining film.”
The political satire stars Rajkummar Rao and Anjali Patil alongside the actor. The dark comedy asks questions that Bollywood usually shies away from, it takes to its own stride the social-political scenario and holds a mirror to the times we live in.
