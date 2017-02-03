It's a Wrap For Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez Starrer Reload

Sidharth Malhotra and Jaqueline Fernandez recently finished shooting for their film Reload. The actors shared the photos from the wrap party on their social media accounts.

While Jaqueline took to snapchat to share every last moment from the sets, Sidharth took to Instagram and wrote, "It's a wrap ! Thank you #RELOAD team for making this experience fun n positive, big love @jacquelinef143 @roo_cha Raj n DK #August25"

Directed by Raj and DK, Reload was earlier touted to be a prequel/sequel of Hrithik Roshan- Katrina Kaif starrer Bang-Bang. Reload is an action-romance shot in the exotic locales of Miami. The film is slated to release on August 25 this year.