It's a Wrap for Taapsee Pannu-starrer Mulk!
This is a film which we all have done with a full heart because of the topics it deals with, says Taapsee.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu has wrapped up the shooting of Anubhav Sinha's Mulk, and says it's a passion-driven project about reality.
"This is a film which we all have done with a full heart because of the topics it deals with. It's purely a passion-driven project for each and every member of the cast and crew. The energies of the set were so good and it drove us all to finish the film in record time. It has been an extremely satisfying experience to do Mulk," Taapsee said in a statement.
A social thriller based on real-life struggles of common people, Mulk also features veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. Taapsee plays a lawyer in it, while Rishi sports a bearded look with a fresh hairstyle.
Taapsee tweeted: "Some movies are made with heart, more heart and only heart Mulk is surely one of them. It's not a real story, it's a story about reality."
Some movies are made with heart, more heart and only heart #Mulk is surely one of them.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2017
“It’s not a real story, it’s a story about REALITY “#MovieWrap pic.twitter.com/OMR69wZmLP
